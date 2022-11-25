Assam continues 'advisory' against travel to Meghalaya

"Yesterday in Shillong, public burnt police vehicles. The situation is not very good. That's why we are advising people not to travel, especially people from Assam," Deputy Commissioner (East) of Guwahati Police Sudhakar Singh told PTI.



He said non-Assamese people have been travelling to Meghalaya, but they are being asked to go in vehicles that do not have Assam registration number plates.



"The advisory (on avoiding travel to Meghalaya for people from Assam) remains," the officer added.



Cachar Superintendent of Police Nomal Mahatta also said similar restriction on people and vehicles from Assam entering Meghalaya through his district also is in force.



"People are being held up due to it. But the route passing through Dima Hasao district is being used by commuters," he said.



"For people from Meghalaya who needed to return, we arranged for vehicles from across the border," Mahatta added.



Transportation of all types of fuel to Meghalaya has been stopped by the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) on Thursday after incidents of attacks on vehicles were received.



The apex petroleum workers body in Assam, from where all fuel go to Meghalaya, shot off separate letters to all PSU energy firms, including IOC, HPCL and BPCL, and informed the union's decision to not load products in the tankers.