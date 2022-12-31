Assam delimitation: CM calls all ministers to Delhi

During the delimitation exercise, the Commission will keep in mind the physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facility of communication, public convenience and as far as practicable, the constituencies will be kept as geographically compact areas.



Once a draft proposal of delimitation of constituencies in Assam is finalised by the Commission, it will be published in the Central and State Gazettes for inviting suggestions/objections from the general public. In this regard, a notice will also be published in two vernacular newspapers of the state specifying the date and venue for public sittings to be held in the state.



The ECI has been requested by the Union Ministry of Law & Justice to conduct the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the state.