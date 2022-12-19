Assam eviction drive to clear over 1,200 bighas of alleged encroached land

The largest eviction drive in Assam's Nagaon district began on Monday amid tight security, a senior police officer said. The exercise is being carried out in and around Batadrava Than, near the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva.



The eviction drive began early in the Santijan bazaar area. Official sources said that over 700 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the greater Batadrava area and mobilisation of forces have been taking place for the last 3-4 days.



As a part of precautionary measure, the state government has directed the nearby Morigaon district administration to be on alert to cooperate in the eviction drive, sources added.



District administration officials claimed that notices were sent to around 1,000 alleged encroacher families during October, asking them to clear the land.



The eviction drive is being carried out in four villages to clear encroached government land, the SP said.



"After Santijan Bazaar we will clear land in Haidubi area and depending on the time taken there, we will take a decision on carrying out the drive in the remaining two villages," Doley said.



The eviction drive to clear over 1,200 bighas of alleged encroached land will take place over the next few days in areas under the Dhing revenue circle.



Heavy security arrangements have been made in the area and the police force, headed by senior officers, is camping here since December 13 with flag marches held here since then, the SP said.



"... people have cooperated with us ... ," she said.



More than 80 per cent of the people have dismantled their houses, shops and other structures and moved out.