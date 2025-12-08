Assam families mourn victims of Goa nightclub fire, cite lack of jobs that forced youth to migrate

Families of three men from Assam who died in the Goa nightclub fire said on Monday that their children had been compelled to migrate out of the state due to the lack of employment opportunities in their districts.

The three — who were working at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora — were among the 25 people killed when a massive fire broke out shortly after midnight on Sunday. Six others were injured.

The bodies of Manojit Mal (24) and Rahul Tanti (60), both kitchen staff at the club, have been handed over to their relatives, who were also working in Goa. Diganta Patir’s elder brother, who works in Kerala, has left for Goa to take custody of his remains. Patir was employed as a cook at the nightclub.

Family members, however, alleged that they had not yet been formally informed by authorities about arrangements to bring the bodies back to Assam.