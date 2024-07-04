Assam flood: 17 animals drown, 72 rescued at Kaziranga National Park

Seventeen animals have died so far due to drowning while 72 others rescued from flood waters inside the famed Kaziranga National Park, an official said on Thursday, 4 July.

The animal mortality includes 11 hog deer due to drowning in the park and five during treatment.

The forest officials rescued 63 hog deer, two each of otter, sambar and a scop owl and one each of a rhino calf, Indian hare and a jungle cat.

Currently, 26 animals are under treatment while 29 others have been released after treatment, the official said.

Eleven animals had died due to drowning while 65 others had been rescued from flood waters in the Kaziranga National Park till Wednesday.

Out of the total 233 camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 141 are still inundated so far as against the 173 on Wednesday, the official said.