Assam flood fury deepens as Gaurav Gogoi calls for urgent relief push
Congress leader highlights the widespread displacement, loss of property and the human toll left behind by the deluge
As Assam remains in the grip of a devastating flood crisis, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi has called on the government to step up rescue and relief operations, urging immediate measures to support thousands displaced by the surging waters.
Gogoi visited flood-ravaged areas in his Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, meeting affected families and distributing relief materials as the crisis continued to disrupt lives, homes and livelihoods.
“The flood situation across Assam, including several parts of Jorhat, remains deeply concerning,” Gogoi said, highlighting the widespread displacement, loss of property and the human toll left behind by the deluge.
The devastating floods have affected nearly 5.65 lakh people across 12 districts, claiming 31 lives so far. As communities struggle to cope with the aftermath, Gogoi said he interacted with residents, officials and local volunteers to understand their immediate needs and assess relief measures on the ground.
Calling for a stronger response, the Congress leader stressed the need for timely aid, safe shelter, healthcare support and rehabilitation for families bearing the brunt of the disaster. He also sought adequate compensation for those who have lost loved ones and faster steps to restore normalcy.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for Assam, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next four days, raising concerns that the flood situation could remain challenging.
With PTI inputs