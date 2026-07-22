Assam flood fury deepens as Gaurav Gogoi calls for urgent relief push

As Assam remains in the grip of a devastating flood crisis, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi has called on the government to step up rescue and relief operations, urging immediate measures to support thousands displaced by the surging waters.

Gogoi visited flood-ravaged areas in his Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, meeting affected families and distributing relief materials as the crisis continued to disrupt lives, homes and livelihoods.

“The flood situation across Assam, including several parts of Jorhat, remains deeply concerning,” Gogoi said, highlighting the widespread displacement, loss of property and the human toll left behind by the deluge.