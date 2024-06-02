Assam flood: Six lakh people affected in 10 districts

The flood situation in Assam remained unchanged with more than six lakh people in 10 districts reeling under waters, officials said on Sunday, 2 June.

Heavy rains in different parts of the state led to the swelling of river water level, forcing affected people in many areas to evacuate to safety, they said.

Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara rivers were flowing over the danger level.

Altogether 6,01,642 people in Hailakandi Hojai, Morigaon, Karimganj, Nagaon, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong West and Dima Hasao districts remained affected due to the floods.