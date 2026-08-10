Assam flood toll reaches 100 as nearly 1.4 lakh people remain affected

Assam’s flood situation remained critical on Monday, with the death toll from this year’s deluge reaching 100 after two more fatalities were reported, while nearly 1.4 lakh people continued to be affected across seven districts.

The two latest deaths were recorded in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts within 24 hours, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority’s (ASDMA) flood bulletin issued on Sunday night.

More than 1.37 lakh people are currently affected across Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

Golaghat remains the worst-hit district, with nearly 70,000 people affected. About 40,000 people are reeling under the floods in Sivasagar, while more than 16,000 have been impacted in Jorhat.