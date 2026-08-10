Assam flood toll reaches 100 as nearly 1.4 lakh people remain affected
Over 49,000 are receiving assistance at relief camps and distribution centres
Assam’s flood situation remained critical on Monday, with the death toll from this year’s deluge reaching 100 after two more fatalities were reported, while nearly 1.4 lakh people continued to be affected across seven districts.
The two latest deaths were recorded in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts within 24 hours, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority’s (ASDMA) flood bulletin issued on Sunday night.
More than 1.37 lakh people are currently affected across Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.
Golaghat remains the worst-hit district, with nearly 70,000 people affected. About 40,000 people are reeling under the floods in Sivasagar, while more than 16,000 have been impacted in Jorhat.
The flooding has inundated 456 villages and damaged 11,933.46 hectares of cropland across the state.
Several rivers are flowing above their danger levels, raising concerns that floodwaters could spread to previously unaffected areas, an ASDMA official said.
The Dhansiri river was flowing above the danger mark at Golaghat and Numaligarh, while the Kushiyara had crossed the danger level at Sribhumi. Residents have been advised to stay away from the Dhansiri because of the steady rise in its water level in Golaghat district.
Relief operations are continuing across the affected areas. The administration is operating 125 relief camps and distribution centres in six districts, currently providing assistance to 49,061 people.
With PTI inputs