Assam flood toll rises to 100, over 50 lakh affected

The flood situation in Assam remained unchanged on Wednesday, while another 12 more persons, including four children, died, taking the death toll to 100.

As many as 54.57 lakh people have been affected in the 32 of the state's 34 districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that after the flood waters recede, the government would take steps to find a permanent solution to the factors which led to the deluge.