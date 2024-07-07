Assam floods: 129 wild animals die at Kaziranga National Park

A total of 129 wild animals have died so far at Assam's famed Kaziranga National Park due to the devastating flood, an official said on Sunday.

Till Saturday, 114 had died in the devastating flood that has affected the entire Northeastern state.

Among the dead animals are six rhinos, 100 hog deer, two sambar and an otter. Drowning was the main cause of the deaths, while two animals also died after being hit by vehicles when they were migrating to higher ground, the official said.

The animals use a stretch of the NH-715 to cross over to the hills of Karbi Anglong.

Twenty of these animals died during treatment, the official said.

So far, 96 animals have been rescued. Among them were 84 hog deer, two each of rhino, sambar and scops owl, and one each of swamp deer, hare, rhesus macaque, otter, elephant and jungle cat.

At present, 26 animals are under medical care, while 50 others have been released after treatment, the official said.

The park is experiencing the worst inundation in recent years. The last such devastation happened in 2017 when 350 animals died.

Of the total 233 camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 68 were inundated till Friday evening, the official said.

Forest personnel stay in these camps, located inside the national park, for patrolling and other associated activities to provide protection to the flora and fauna.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were imposed to restrict vehicular traffic movement on NH-715, with the speed of vehicles limited to 20-40 km per hour.