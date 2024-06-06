Assam floods: Conditions improving but nearly 1.3 lakh still struggling
Nearly 2.5 lakh people had been impacted across eight districts, at last count
The flood situation in Assam showed significant improvement on Thursday, 6 May, although approximately 1.3 lakh people are still grappling with the aftermath across seven districts, an official bulletin said.
According to the latest report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 1,29,500 people continue to be affected by the floods in Cachar, Hailakandi, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.
Nagaon remains the most severely affected, with over 55,000 people suffering, followed by Cachar (51,000) and Karimganj (11,000), where people are grappling with floodwaters.
As of Wednesday, 5 June, nearly 2.5 lakh people had been impacted across eight districts by floodwaters.
The total casualty count due to this year's floods, landslides and storms has reached 34.
Authorities are currently managing 78 relief camps across five districts, accommodating 16,947 people and operating 25 relief distribution centres across the same districts.
Over the last 24 hours, relief efforts have seen the distribution of 318.11 quintals of rice, 42.57 quintals of dal, 12.25 quintals of salt and 1,912.9 litres of mustard oil among flood victims.
Presently, 293 villages remain submerged, while 5,702.1 hectares of crop area has taken damage across the state, as reported by the ASDMA.
Floodwaters have caused damage to embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure in Cachar, Hojai, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.
At present, the Kopili river is flowing above the danger mark at Kampur and Dharamtul, and so is the Kushiyara at Karimganj, , according to the ASDMA.
Due to the extensive flooding, over 26,800 domestic animals and poultry are affected statewide.