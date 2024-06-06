Assam floods: Conditions improving but nearly 1.3 lakh still struggling

The flood situation in Assam showed significant improvement on Thursday, 6 May, although approximately 1.3 lakh people are still grappling with the aftermath across seven districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the latest report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 1,29,500 people continue to be affected by the floods in Cachar, Hailakandi, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon remains the most severely affected, with over 55,000 people suffering, followed by Cachar (51,000) and Karimganj (11,000), where people are grappling with floodwaters.

As of Wednesday, 5 June, nearly 2.5 lakh people had been impacted across eight districts by floodwaters.

The total casualty count due to this year's floods, landslides and storms has reached 34.

Authorities are currently managing 78 relief camps across five districts, accommodating 16,947 people and operating 25 relief distribution centres across the same districts.