Assam govt begins eviction drive to clear 'encroachment' in sanctuary in Sonitpur

The Assam government on Tuesday commenced an eviction drive to clear "encroachment" in Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur district.

Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra claimed that "thousands of people illegally occupied the forest area for decades" and the administration has decided to clear "encroachment on 1,892 hectares of land" during the ongoing exercise.

"According to our records, 2,513 families were residing in the encroached forest area and they were issued notices to vacate the land. Almost all the people had already left before the commencement of the drive," he claimed.