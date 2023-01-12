Assam govt to set up 50 mw solar power unit on evicted land in Sonitpur

The Assam government on Thursday decided to set up a 50 mw solar power plant in Sonitpur district's Barchalla, where an eviction drive cleared 1,000 bigha of land last year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"We will make a 50 mw solar park at Barchalla, where an eviction drive took place last year. This will further protect the area from any possibility of future encroachment," Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters.