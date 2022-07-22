Assam: Japanese Encephalitis claims 38 lives, infects 238

At least 38 people died of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam in the last three weeks while 238 were infected, prompting the Health Department to undertake various measures to deal with the disease, officials said on Friday.



According to the National Health Mission (NHM), since July 1, at least 38 people have died and 238 people have fallen ill after being infected by the vector-borne disease in more than 20 of the 35 districts.