Assam Oil India explosion toll rises to three, three workers critical

Three people have died following Friday’s explosion and fire at Oil India’s Tengakhat facility in Assam.

An engineer and a contractor’s worker died on Saturday; three injured workers remain critical.

OIL announces compensation, while Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls for a high-level inquiry.

Two more people died on Saturday from burns sustained in an explosion at Oil India Limited’s facility in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, taking the death toll to three, officials said.

Engineer Tapas Jyoti Gogoi died at a private hospital in Dibrugarh, while Rupam Gohain, a worker employed by OIL contractor Spectron Engineering Private Limited, succumbed at a hospital in Guwahati.

Raju Dutta had died on Friday following the incident. Three other injured workers remain in critical condition, an official said.

The explosion occurred during maintenance work at OIL’s Intermediate Tank Farm in Tengakhat on Friday and was followed by a fire, according to the public sector company. Such facilities temporarily store petroleum products before they are moved for processing or transportation.

OIL said nine workers were at the site when the accident occurred and seven sustained injuries, including the worker who died on Friday.

The injured were initially taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. Gogoi was subsequently moved to a private hospital in the town, while Gohain was transferred to Guwahati as his condition deteriorated.