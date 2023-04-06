Assam: Opposition expresses apprehension of police raj, invasion of privacy through bill on CCTV installation

He said that certain clauses of the legislation, like the one allowing police to enter private premises for accessing CCTV footage with prior notice' needed more clarity as the period for the advance intimation was not specified.



Narah also maintained that the fine amounts proposed in the Bill are very high and urged for their revision.





Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi claimed that the Bill will lead to a police raj' as the law enforcement agency has been given the power to enter private premises, ensure the installation of CCTV cameras and other such work by it.



"There will be an invasion of privacy by this law. It will empower the police in many ways and make it possible for them to exploit the powers given to them," he claimed.