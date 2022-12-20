Assam plans to remove jail punishment in labour law violation cases

The Assam government on Tuesday introduced 10 labour law amendment bills related to private sector employees for diluting the criminal penal provisions in order to promote "ease of doing business".

In all the bills, the punitive measure of imprisonment has been removed but the amount of fine has been hiked by several times.

Labour Welfare Minister Sanjay Kishan tabled the bills in Assam Assembly on the first day of Winter Session and said the proposed amendments have been brought in to decriminalise all labour laws by bringing in civil penalties.