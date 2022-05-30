Assam police station attack: Prime accused in inciting mob killed in accident while 'escaping' custody

The family members also claimed that they were ready to give a duck but as they did not have the money, the police beat him up, leading to his death.



An angry mob then stormed the police station and set it ablaze following which the authorities demolished the houses of those allegedly involved in the incident, including that of the fish seller, on May 22, asserting that they were encroachers who had settled on government land.



A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to monitor the investigation into the entire incident.



At least 48 people have been killed and 116 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee custody or attacking law enforcers since the Himanta Biswa Sarma government came to power in May last year.