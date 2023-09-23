Assam Rifles seeks action against insurgents using lookalike paramilitary vehicles

The Assam Rifles has requested Manipur police to take prompt action against the valley-based insurgents and miscreants who have acquired vehicles and modified them to resemble those used by the Central paramilitary force.

The Churachandpur-based headquarters of 27 Sector of Assam Rifles, in a confidential letter to the Superintendent of police of Churachandpur district said that immediate actions should be taken against such illegal modification of vehicles to avoid any kind of adverse incident.

The Assam Rifles’ September 18 letter, accessed by IANS, said, "It is reliably learnt that few Maitei miscreants with the help of VBIGs (Valley Based Insurgents Groups) have acquired many used TATA 407 from civil market and have converted them to resembled like the TATA 407 vehicle being used by Assam Rifles by painting and putting the Assam Rifles insignia."