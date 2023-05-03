Assam Rifles to tighten security along India-Myanmar border to stop influx in Mizoram

Assam Rifles will enhance vigilance along the 510-km stretch of the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram in a bid to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country, officials said.

They also expressed concern over "rising number of crime incidents, including murder cases", after Myanmarese people started taking shelter in the northeastern state following a military coup in the neighbouring country.

"We will cease most of the crossings along the Indo-Myanmar border to prevent illegal influx which is hampering the law and order situation in Mizoram," an Assam Rifles official said here on Tuesday.