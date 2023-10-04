Assam to hold socio-economic survey of indigenous Muslims; Congress terms it a divisive tactic

The Assam government on Tuesday said that it will conduct a socio-economic survey of the state's five indigenous Muslim communities so that measures can be taken for their upliftment.

The decision is expected to provide a push for their development in healthcare, cultural identity, education, financial matters, skill development and women empowerment among others, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

The opposition Congress, however, termed the move as a divisive tactic by the BJP-led government and demanded that, instead of a "selective survey", the exercise be conducted for all communities, especially the backward ones.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with Minority Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and senior officials at the state secretariat regarding it.