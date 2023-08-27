Assam village where just one family lives

A village in Assam's Nalbari district, which had the road leading to it inaugurated by a former chief minister many years ago, is now almost deserted barring a single family.

From being a prosperous village in the last century to just 16 people in the 2011 census, No 2 Bardhanara village currently has a single family with five members, due to lack of a proper road.

Bimal Deka, his wife Anima and their three children — Naren, Dipali and Seuti — are the only dwellers of this village in Ghograpara circle, around 12 km from the headquarters town Nalbari.

"We have to travel 2 km through water and muddy paths to reach the nearest motorable road to attend our school and college. During monsoons, we commute through a country boat," Dipali said.