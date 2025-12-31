Assam: Voter base grows by 1.35% in integrated draft electoral roll ahead of Assembly polls

Assam has recorded a 1.35% increase in its voter population as per the integrated draft electoral roll published after the Special Revision (SR) conducted ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, according to the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office.

The draft roll, released on 27 December 2025, lists a total of 2,52,01,624 electors, up from last year’s final roll published in January 2025. This update follows a House-to-House (H2H) verification process conducted between 22 November and 20 December 2025.

Between 6 January and 27 December 2025, there were 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions in the voter list. The number of male electors stands at 1,25,72,583, while female electors slightly outnumber males with 1,26,28,662, resulting in a gender ratio of 1,004 females per 1,000 males. Additionally, the draft includes 379 third-gender voters. The voting population ratio is currently 643.

Assam has a total of 31,486 polling stations. Mankachar constituency leads with the highest number of polling stations at 402, while Dotma has the fewest at 146. The Dalgaon assembly constituency has the largest electorate of 3,18,326 voters, and Amri has the smallest, with 1,00,319 voters.

Demographically, the roll includes 63,314 service electors, 2,02,433 persons with disabilities (PwD), 2,45,084 young voters aged 18-19, and 1,36,546 senior voters aged 85 and above. During the pre-revision phase, booth-level officers achieved 100% household coverage, visiting over 61 lakh households. Deceased electors (4,78,992), shifted electors (5,23,680), and multiple entries (53,619) were identified.

Names flagged during H2H verification have not yet been deleted but will be processed after claims and objections. The claims and objections period runs from 27 December 2025, to 22 January 2026, with special campaign days on 3-4 January and also on 10-11 January 2026.

All decisions can be appealed to the district magistrate within 15 days and further to the CEO within 30 days. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on 10 February 2026.