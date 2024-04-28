Assam's vanishing basket makers

If this profession vanishes, I will have no option but to go to another state,” rues Majeda Begum, a bamboo basket maker from Na-mati village in Assam’s Darrang district, as she spins thin strips of bamboo around the base of the basket.

The 25-year-old craftswoman is a daily wage worker and single mother, supporting her 10-year-old son and an ailing mother. “I can make up to 40 khasas (baskets) in a day, but now I only weave 20,” she says in the local Miya dialect.

With the fall in demand, Majeda earns Rs 160 for every 20 baskets she weaves, which is well below the state’s minimum wage of Rs 242 for scheduled employment.