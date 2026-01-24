Congress raises alarm over Sambhal judge transfer, calls for SC intervention

Days after the Allahabad High Court transferred Sambhal Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Vibhanshu Sudheer, who had directed the police to register a first information report (FIR) against senior police officials, including Anuj Chaudhary, the Congress has urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Congress leader and head of the party’s publicity department, Pawan Khera, described the transfer as “clearly punitive” and alleged that it was meant to send a chilling message to the judiciary. “Act against the BJP’s police machinery, and you will pay the price,” Khera said.

The CJM’s order came on a petition filed by the father of an injured man, following which the magistrate directed the police to treat the allegations as cognisable offences and lodge an FIR.

Aditya Singh has since taken charge as the new CJM of Sambhal. The transfer has been officially described as part of the Allahabad High Court’s routine administrative exercise to reassign judicial officers across districts.

However, Khera rejected this explanation, alleging a systematic attack on democratic institutions. “Since 2014, BJP governments have assaulted every democratic institution, Parliament, the media, investigative agencies, universities, and now the judiciary,” he said, adding that Sambhal was “not an isolated case”.