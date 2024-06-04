Assembly bypolls: Congress wins three seats in Himachal, leading in one more

Congress on Tuesday, 4 June, won three Assembly bypoll seats in Himachal Pradesh and was ahead in one more seat, while the BJP was leading in two constituencies, as per the Election Commission.

Congress leaders from Lahaul and Spiti, Sujanpur and Gagret seats have won the elections while its candidate was leading in Kutlehar. BJP candidates are leading in Dharamshala and Barsar seats.

In a triangular contest in Lahaul and Spiti bypoll, Congress candidate Anuradha Rana won by defeating her nearest rival Independent candidate and former BJP minister Ram Lal Markanda by a margin of 1,960 votes.

Anuradha Rana, who is the first woman to have contested elections from Lahaul and Spiti in 52 years, became the second woman ever to win from the Assembly segment.

Anuradha Rana polled 9,414 votes against 7,454 votes polled by Markanda, while BJP candidate Ravi Thakur stood third with 3,049 votes.