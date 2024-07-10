Assembly bypolls: Himachal records 15.99 per cent polling in first two hours

A voter turnout of 15.99 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling on Wednesday, 10 July for the bypolls in three assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh.

Voting started at 7 am at 315 polling stations. While Dehra recorded a turnout of 15.70 percent, Hamirpur recorded 15.71 percent and Nalagarh 16.48 percent, poll officials said.

A total of 2,59,340 people are eligible to cast their vote in the three assembly seats which fell vacant after the three independent legislators Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh), who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on 27 February, resigned from the House on 22 March.

They joined the BJP the next day but their resignations were accepted by the Speaker on 3 June. Their seats were declared vacant, necessitating the bypolls.

The BJP has fielded all the three independent MLA from their respective seats.