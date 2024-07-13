Assembly bypolls: INDIA bloc wins 10 seats, BJP bags 2, Independent 1

INDIA bloc parties won 10 assembly seats, while the BJP clinched two and an Independent one, as votes were counted on Saturday for the by-elections held earlier this week on 13 seats in seven states.

The bypolls were held on Wednesday in four seats in West Bengal, three in Himachal Pradesh, two in Uttarakhand, and one each in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

The Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK are among the INDIA bloc parties that fielded candidates in the bypolls.

In Punjab, Mohinder Bhagat of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Jalandhar West seat by defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee Sheetal Angural by a margin of 37,325 votes, the Election Commission (EC) said.

The seat fell vacant after Angural resigned as the AAP legislator and joined the BJP in March.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the victory with a big lead in the seat shows that the people of the state are "very happy" with his government's work.