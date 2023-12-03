Congress ahead in Telangana, KCR trailing in Kamareddy

The Congress is leading against its rival Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Telangana on Sunday, 3 December as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trailing in Kamareddy constituency, the Election Commission said.

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy was ahead of his nearest rivals in both Kodangal and Kamareddy constituencies.

As per the EC's latest update, the national party was leading in 65 while BRS was ahead in 41 seats. The BJP and CPI were leading in 6 and one seat, respectively.

The simple majority mark to form government in the southern state is 60 seats.

The Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood and won the 2018 elections as well and is hopeful of a hattrick.

The Congress had mounted a spirited election campaign with a view to unseat the near decade-old incumbent, even as the BJP also launched a no holds-barred attack against the ruling dispensation.