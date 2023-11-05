Rajasthan elections: Congress releases 6th list of 23 candidates

With only three weeks left to go for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Congress on Saturday, 4 November, released its sixth list of 23 candidates.

The party has left the seat of the Bharatpur Assembly constituency for its INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The Congress has fielded Abhimanyu Poonia from the Sangaria assembly seat, Ajeet Beniwal from Bhadra, and Virendra Singh from Danta Ramgarh.

The party has also named Saroj Choudhary for the Ahore constituency, Naimuddin Guddu from Ladpura, Shahjad Khan from Soorsagar, and Meena Kanwar from Shergarh.

With 23 seats, Congress has now declared candidates for 179 seats, including the one earmarked for the RLD.

On 31 October, the last time the party announced additions to its list, the Congress had released its fourth list of 56 candidates and then a fifth list the same day of another five candidates.