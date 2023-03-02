Assembly Elections Live Updates: BJP+ crosses halfway mark in Tripura
NPP remains ahead in Meghalaya; Congress, BJP neck-and-neck
02 Mar 2023, 12:55 PM
BJP+ crosses halfway mark in Tripura.
02 Mar 2023, 11:46 AM
"This time we're expecting an increase in the seats compared to last poll results," says Yanthungo Patton, Deputy CM of Nagaland.
02 Mar 2023, 11:40 AM
NPP remains ahead in Meghalaya; Congress, BJP neck-and-neck
02 Mar 2023, 11:18 AM
Congress is leading all three contested assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and West Bengal in the bypoll elections.
02 Mar 2023, 11:07 AM
Tripura CM Manik Saha wins from Town Bordowali by 832 votes.
02 Mar 2023, 10:55 AM
Leader of Opposition and former CM Mukul Sangma leading from Songsak constituency in Meghalaya.
02 Mar 2023, 10:51 AM
"There are many leaders who support the democracy and constitution," says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
02 Mar 2023, 10:43 AM
According to the Indian Express, BJP is leading in 20+ seats in Tripura, while the TIPRA Motha is leading in 13 seats and the CPI(M) and Congress parties are leading in 10 and 5 seats respectively. Other candidates are leading in 2 seats.
02 Mar 2023, 10:38 AM
Conrad K. Sangma of the NPP is ahead of Bernard N. Marak of the BJP in the South Tura constituency by 44 votes
02 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM
In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is leading in 13 seats, the BJP in four seats.
02 Mar 2023, 10:12 AM
The BJP and allies are ahead in Tripura and Nagaland by 30 and 42 seats respectively. NPP is leading in Meghalaya by 21 seats.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular