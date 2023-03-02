National

Assembly Elections Live Updates: BJP+ crosses halfway mark in Tripura

NPP remains ahead in Meghalaya; Congress, BJP neck-and-neck

NH Political Bureau

02 Mar 2023, 12:55 PM

BJP+ crosses halfway mark in Tripura.

02 Mar 2023, 11:46 AM

"This time we're expecting an increase in the seats compared to last poll results," says Yanthungo Patton, Deputy CM of Nagaland.

02 Mar 2023, 11:40 AM

NPP remains ahead in Meghalaya; Congress, BJP neck-and-neck


02 Mar 2023, 11:18 AM

Congress is leading all three contested assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and West Bengal in the bypoll elections.

02 Mar 2023, 11:07 AM

Tripura CM Manik Saha wins from Town Bordowali by 832 votes.


02 Mar 2023, 10:55 AM

Leader of Opposition and former CM Mukul Sangma leading from Songsak constituency in Meghalaya.

02 Mar 2023, 10:51 AM

"There are many leaders who support the democracy and constitution," says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.


02 Mar 2023, 10:43 AM

According to the Indian Express, BJP is leading in 20+ seats in Tripura, while the TIPRA Motha is leading in 13 seats and the CPI(M) and Congress parties are leading in 10 and 5 seats respectively. Other candidates are leading in 2 seats.

02 Mar 2023, 10:38 AM

Conrad K. Sangma of the NPP is ahead of Bernard N. Marak of the BJP in the South Tura constituency by 44 votes


02 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM

In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is leading in 13 seats, the BJP in four seats.

02 Mar 2023, 10:12 AM

The BJP and allies are ahead in Tripura and Nagaland by 30 and 42 seats respectively. NPP is leading in Meghalaya by 21 seats. 

