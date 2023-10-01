Assessment shows majority of medical colleges have ghost faculty: NMC

A majority of the medical colleges assessed in 2022-23 were found to have ghost faculty and senior residents, and none of the institutes met the requirement of 50 per cent attendance, the National Medical Commission has said.

The NMC said it found that none of them visit the emergency department regularly "because there is no one in the emergency medicine department to interact with them other than the casualty medical officer".

"The posting in the emergency medicine department is supposed to be a break period for the students," the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the NMC said.

The NMC said this in a reply to the Associations of Emergency Physicians of India (AEPI) over their grievance regarding the exclusion of emergency medicine speciality as a requirement for setting up new medical colleges.

In a recently notified regulation, the NMC excluded the requirement of an emergency department for setting up new medical colleges. Earlier, in its June 23 draft, emergency medicine department was among the 14 departments that new medical colleges approved for undergraduate admissions must have.