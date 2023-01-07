At 2.2 deg Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature

According to the weather office, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.



The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius.



Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge weather stations recorded minimum temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees and 1.5 degrees, respectively.



The humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 100 per cent, the IMD said.



The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies, moderate to dense fog and cold day conditions during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.