At CPI(M) event in TN, Kerala CM slams Centre's language policy

Sharing a dais with his Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK supremo M K Stalin in Nagercoil, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the Union government was misusing central agencies for persecuting the BJP's political rivals.

Vijayan called for a joint fight by CPI(M) and the Dravidian party against the BJP on many issues, including protection of regional languages.

"We have long talked about the political misuse of central investigative agencies and the agencies like ED and CBI were being misused for political persecution," the Kerala Chief Minister said.