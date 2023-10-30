At least 13 dead, around 50 injured as 2 passenger trains collide in Andhra Pradesh

The number of casualties in the train accident on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh rose to 13 while 50 people were injured, Superintendent of Police M Deepika said on Monday.

An incoming train slammed into a stationary train, derailing at least three rail cars, senior railway officer Saurab Prasad told Associated Press news agency.

Officials of the East Coast Railway (ECR) said that at around 7 pm on Sunday, the Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 Km from here, causing three coaches to derail.

Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the ECR, last night said at least nine people were killed in the incident.



However, according to the police the death toll on Monday morning rose to 13.

A preliminary investigation found that "human error" caused by "overshooting of signal" had led to the collision, the Indian Railway Ministry said.