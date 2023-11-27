At least 20 dead as unseasonal rain, hailstorm lash Gujarat

Normal life was affected on Sunday in most places in Gujarat including Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Rajkot as the state received unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm, an official said, adding at least 20 people were killed in lightning strikes.

An official from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said that the sudden weather change, particularly severe in several districts, was responsible for these fatalities.

Dahod district witnessed three deaths; Bharuch two, and one each in Amreli, Surendranagar, Mehsana, Botad, Panchmahal, Kheda, Sabarkantha, Surat, and Ahmedabad districts.

Gujarat on Sunday suddenly experienced a drastic shift in the weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of more rainfall and hailstorms for 27 November.

The rains have affected over 155 talukas across Gujarat, with the Saurashtra region bearing significant impacts.

Major cities, including Surat, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, experienced heavy rainfall, while poor visibility due to fog posed commuting challenges. Talala in Gir Somnath district recorded the highest rainfall of 46 mm.