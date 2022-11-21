At least 24 vehicles damaged in pile-up after truck loses control on Pune bridge, 8 hospitalised

At least 24 vehicles were damaged after a truck lost control on the downward slope of a bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway late Sunday evening, in which several persons suffered injuries with eight of them being hospitalised, a police official said.



The accident occurred on Navale bridge to a suspected brake failure of the truck when it was moving towards Pune, he said.



Ten to 15 people received minor injuries in the incident and they were given first aid on the spot. However, six to eight others were shifted to two hospitals for treatment, the official said.