At least 6 dead as 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt across north India

Two moderate earthquakes preceded the stronger tremor that jolted western Nepal, a 5.7-magnitude tremor at 9.07 pm on Tuesday and a 4.1-magnitude one shortly after at 9.56 pm. The epicentre was the same, it said.



Bhola Bhatta, the acting chief at the District Police Office in Nepal's Doti, said all the six victims were killed by the debris of the houses damaged during the earthquake.



The tremors were felt in Delhi and the surrounding areas of Ghaziabad and Gurugram and even in Lucknow, jolting people out of their sleep.



"Didn't want to tweet but one can safely say it did feel like an earthquake," Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi wrote on Twitter.