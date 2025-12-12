At least nine dead as bus overturns on ghat road in Andhra Pradesh
Heavy fog may have prevented the driver from noticing a curve at the accident site, which falls under the Mothugudem police station area
At least nine people were killed and 22 others injured after a bus overturned on a ghat road in Alluri Sitaramarajud district in the early hours of Friday, police said.
The bus, travelling from Chittoor to neighbouring Telangana, was carrying 37 passengers, including the driver and cleaner. Six passengers escaped unharmed. Four of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said the accident occurred around 4:30 am on the Chintoor-Maredumilli ghat road near a Durga temple.
“At least nine people died and 22 were injured as the bus fell off the ghat road. The bus did not fully plunge into the valley; it turned turtle and got stuck,” he told PTI.
According to Bardar, heavy fog may have prevented the driver from noticing a curve at the accident site, which falls under the Mothugudem police station area.
The passengers were reportedly on their way to the Sri Rama temple in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, from Chittoor. Emergency teams have been deployed to assist the injured and manage the site.
With PTI inputs
