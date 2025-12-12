At least nine dead as bus overturns on ghat road in Andhra Pradesh

At least nine people were killed and 22 others injured after a bus overturned on a ghat road in Alluri Sitaramarajud district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The bus, travelling from Chittoor to neighbouring Telangana, was carrying 37 passengers, including the driver and cleaner. Six passengers escaped unharmed. Four of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said the accident occurred around 4:30 am on the Chintoor-Maredumilli ghat road near a Durga temple.