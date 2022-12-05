At minus 3.4, J&K's Srinagar records coldest night of the season so far

As mercury continued its free fall, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season so far at minus 3.4 on Monday.



An official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said, "With minus 3.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, Srinagar recorded this season's coldest night so far.



"Due to dry weather and hazy mornings and evenings, we are expecting a further drop in the minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh."