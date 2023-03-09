Athletes don't belong in court corridors, shouldn't be subjected to mental agony: Delhi HC

"Despite the presence of precautionary provisions, element of biasness and conflict of interest remains a major challenge in running of National Federation in Indian sports as can be seen in the present matter. The Vice President (Finance) of EFI, despite having a major vested interest in the selection process failed to disclose this fact before the Federation or before this Court for that matter. He does not only continue to be a prominent part of the body, but has been proactively involved in formulating the selection criteria and moulding course of trials and selection of modus operandi," it added.



The court also said the selection criteria which was introduced later was formulated without the presence of requisite quorum in selection committee and was thus void ab initio in the eyes of law.



"It is the dream of every Indian citizen to hear our National Anthem being played when one of our athletes stand on the podium. It is a proud moment for every Indian citizen to see our Athletes with Tricolour in their hand. The country recognises the years of hard work and dedication put by each Athlete to reach at that stage. The role of National Federations is to ease the difficulties faced by the Athletes and extend the necessary help to them to enable them to better their performances," stated the court.



"Any dilution to this (selection) process will not only shatter the dreams of these athletes, but every citizen of this country. This Court, at this stage, can only wish all the very best to each of the contestants and requests the EFI to select the best team to represent the country so that they can fulfil the dreams of every Indian citizen," it said.