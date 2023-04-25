Atiq Ahmad's brother-in-law suspended as govt doctor: Officials

Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's brother-in-law Akhlaq Ahmad, a government doctor posted in Meerut, was suspended on Tuesday by the Health Department, a senior official said.

Akhlaq Ahmad was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sheltering and providing money to the accused in the February 24 killing of Umesh Pal -- a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Meerut Chief Medical Officer Dr Akhilesh Mohan told PTI that Akhlaq Ahmad has been suspended on the orders of the government.

He said Akhlaq was posted as a paediatrician at the Bhavanpur Community Health Centre at Meerut.