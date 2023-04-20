Atiq Ahmed killing: Internet services resume in Prayagraj

Internet services have resumed in Prayagraj after remaining suspended for two days in the wake of killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, officials said Tuesday.

Internet services were suspended by authorities on Sunday.

District Magistrate, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Khatri told PTI, "Internet services have resumed last night itself. They were suspended on Sunday. Everything is functioning normally, be it markets or schools. The schools were open yesterday as well." The resumption of Internet services have come as a relief for residents.