Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Who were the three assailants?
The trio, posing as mediapersons, who killed Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, on Saturday night, came from three different districts in UP
The three assailants who killed gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf are now identified as Lovlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Arun Maurya.
The trio belong to three different districts of Uttar Pradesh. Tiwari hails from Banda, Sunny Singh comes from Hamirpur and Arun Maurya lives in Kasganj.
Surprisingly, the families of all three men have disowned the assailants and said that they had already left their homes long before this incident.
All three have been booked and jailed for petty crimes in the past.
What is intriguing is the fact that the police apparently have discovered no motive for their killing of the two brothers.
The three assailants came to Prayagraj 48 hours before the incident and were staying in a hotel. They have not divulged where they got the sophisticated weapons that were used to gun down Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf.
According to a police source, one of the three has said that they executed the crime because they wanted to make a name for themselves in the underworld.
However, that still leaves many questions of how and why unanswered.
