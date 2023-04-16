Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Who were the three assailants?

The three assailants who killed gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf are now identified as Lovlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Arun Maurya.

The trio belong to three different districts of Uttar Pradesh. Tiwari hails from Banda, Sunny Singh comes from Hamirpur and Arun Maurya lives in Kasganj.



Surprisingly, the families of all three men have disowned the assailants and said that they had already left their homes long before this incident.



All three have been booked and jailed for petty crimes in the past.