Atiq-Ashraf case: SIT arrests 3 men who trained accused to behave as journos

The three assailants, who shot dead gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, were trained to behave like real journalists before they joined a group of media persons at the hospital where the brothers were shot dead.



Three men, who helped the main accused in the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother, in pretending to be a reporter have been detained by the Special Investigation Team, the police said on Thursday.



Three men, who work for a local news website, showed the ropes of reporting to Tiwari and helped him buy a camera, the police said.