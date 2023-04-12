Atiq to be interrogated in Umesh Pal murder

In the latest FIR, Atiq Ahmed, his son Ali Ahmed and Atiq's cousin Aslam Mantri along with 10 others have been booked for demanding Rs one crore extortion, assaulting and threatening a man, police said.



This is the 103rd criminal case lodged against the gangster-turned-politician.



The complainant Sabir Hussain claimed that though the incident took place on April 14, 2019, he has now lodged a case with the Dhoomanganj police now.



Hussain said he could muster courage to file the complaint following the recent crackdown against the gangster and his gang.