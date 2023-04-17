Atiq's murder staged: Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday termed the murder of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, "scripted".



"We have no sympathy for criminals. They should be punished but that was not the right way. There is a law, judiciary and constitution in the country. The criminals should be penalised under the law. They way Atiq and his brother were killed under police custody and in presence of media persons, it looks 'scripted'. Someone asked to kill them. If murders take place like this and under the custody of police, questions will be raised," Yadav said.