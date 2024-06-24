Atishi health deteriorating on fourth day of her indefinite fast, says AAP

Delhi water minister Atishi's health condition deteriorated on the fourth day of her indefinite fast on Monday, 24 June, and doctors from the LNJP Hospital advised Atishi to end her hunger strike and get hospitalised over health concerns, the AAP said.

Atishi has, however, refused to be treated at a hospital, despite adverse health effects until Haryana released the "rightful share of Delhi's water".

"My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping and my weight has gone down. Ketone level is very high which can have harmful effects in the long run. No matter how much my body suffers, I will continue the fast till Haryana releases water," she said at the site of the hunger strike at Jungpura's Bhogal.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Atishi's weight and blood pressure is decreasing rapidly, which doctors from LNJP Hospital said was "dangerous".

"Water Minister Atishi's weight is also decreasing unexpectedly. Before sitting on hunger strike on 21st June, her weight was 65.8 kg which has come down to 63.6 kg on the fourth day of the hunger strike. That is, her weight has decreased by 2.2 kg in just 4 days," the statement said.