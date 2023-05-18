'ATM Baba' nabbed in joint operation of UP STF, Bihar Police

As per local villagers, a convoy of police reached Mohabat Parsa village, surrounded his house, and forced ATM Baba to surrender. As it was not possible for him to escape from the place, he finally surrendered before the cops.



ATM Baba was wanted in a number of cases in Uttar Pradesh. He and his gang had targeted an ATM in the Sushantlok City of Lucknow and taken away Rs 39 lakh. In that case, UP STF managed to arrest 6 accused. During their interrogation, the kingpin was identified as ATM Baba and added to the wanted list of the STF.