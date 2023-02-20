Attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw: Court sends Sapna Gill, 3 others to 14-day judicial custody

A Mumbai court on Monday sent social media influencer Sapna Gill and three other accused to 14-day judicial custody in a case pertaining to alleged manhandling of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car.

Gill and the other accused were produced before a magistrate court at the end of their initial police remand on Monday.



The police sought an extension of the remand, saying they need to recover the baseball bat and the vehicle used in the alleged crime.



However, the court rejected the plea and remanded the accused in judicial custody.